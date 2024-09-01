A new Heisman candidate has entered the chat, Ashton Jeanty has career day for Boise State
By Sam Fariss
Goodness gracious what an opening day for the Boise State Broncos and running back Ashton Jeanty.
Not only did the Mountain West top dogs earn the 56-45 win over Georgia Souther but Jeanty had the game of a lifetime to start his 2024 campaign.
The junior running back was undeniably expected to be a star for the Broncos but nobody was expecting quite the Saturday that Jeanty had.
Largely overlooked because, at the end of the day, he plays for a Mountain West program and isn't in a Power-Four conference, Jeanty is looking to make a name for himself this season.
Against the Eagles, Jeanty was unstoppable.
Jeanty not only had 20 carries for a jaw-dropping 267 yards, but he also scored 6 rushing touchdowns for Boise State.
Jeanty averaged a whopping 13.4 yards per rush attempt, nearly four and a half yards farther than Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen averaged per completed pass.
The Broncos are one of the Group of Five teams that the nation is watching ahead of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs as a possible dark horse for the title.
Next week, Jeanty and Boise State take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene.
If the Broncos want to continue their campaign for a playoffs bid, Jeanty's performance against the No. 3 Ducks is going to have to be even better.