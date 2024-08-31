Five coaches who would make great replacements for Billy Napier at Florida
By Sam Fariss
The Florida Gators hosted the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes and the matchup may have spelled ruin for head coach Billy Napier's time in Gainesville.
Over two seasons at Florida, Napier has led the Gators to an 11-14 overall record, pretty abysmal for the powerhouse program.
Not to mention, Florida has gotten rid of their head coach for much better than 11 wins...
In the middle of the Gators' game against the Canes, people were already talking about Napier's departure.
The reason?
Miami was blowing past Florida like a, well, Hurricane.
By the end of the game, Miami was heading home with a 41-17 victory over UF and Napier's job got that much more at risk.
So, if the Gators do part ways with the head coach after just three seasons (or less), who should step into Napier's role?
Jamey Chadwell has turned the Liberty Flames into an absolute powerhouse of a program in the Conference-USA.
Already, Chadwell has taken the Flames to a bowl game appearance after their 13-0 regular season record.
If Chadwell got his hands on a Power-Four program, there's no telling what he could do.
Lance Leipold's first two seasons at Kansas were nothing to write home about, in fact, the Jayhawks went 8-17 overall.
However, over the last two years, Leipold's work in the transfer portal has revived the Jayhawks.
In 2023, Kansas finished at 9-4 and already in 2024, the Jayhawks are 1-0.
Brent Key is coming off of a huge win against a different Florida football team, the Florida State Seminoles.
Not only did Georgia Tech's victory over the Seminoles give the Gators something to smile about but it may have given them a new target for Napier's replacement.
Currently, the Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin is about to lose a lot of his star power on the Rebel roster.
So, if he wants to just skip on over to Gainesville, the Gators would most likely welcome the head coach with open arms.
Who could deny the legacy of quarterback Tim Tebow if he returned as his alma mater's head coach?
Tebow is already in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player.
What if he got into the HOF again but this time as a coach after rebuilding the Gator football program?