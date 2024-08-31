After a creaky start, Kirby Smart greases the wheels and Bulldogs roll past Clemson
By Sam Fariss
The hype train for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs is rolling full-steam ahead.
In the Dawgs' season opener against the Clemson Tigers, both teams started off slowly.
At the end of the first half, Georgia had only put up 6 points off of two field goals and the Tigers only had two first downs in total.
Head coach Kirby Smart must have given the pep talk of a lifetime to the Georgia locker room at halftime because as soon as the Bulldogs got the ball in the second half, there was no stopping them.
Quarterback Carson Beck found his footing, his arm, and his form (certainly resembling a Heisman candidate) and led the Bulldogs to 28 second-half points.
Beck went 23 of 33 for 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He had an additional 19 yards on the ground.
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers simply couldn't find an answer for the Georgia offense or defense.
Smart's defensive line looked immovable and impassable during the second half, despite giving up a few more than two first downs.
"We gotta execute," Smart said during the second half. "We need to force some turnovers, we haven't been able to knock a ball off 'em. We gotta continue to do what we do."
Through four quarters, Clemson only amassed 188 total offensive yards and scored just 3 points in the second half.
Don't worry, Smart is going home happy, the Bulldogs got that turnover with an interception by Malaki Starks in the fourth quarter.
The star of the backfield quickly became apparent though as true freshman running back Nate Frazier earned 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Dogs as well.
Even with star running back Etienne sidelined due to a suspension, Georgia asserted itself as the top Dog (get it?) in the country.
London Humphreys led Georgia in receiving with an impressive 63 yards despite Beck splitting up his pass attempts between nine targets.
Georgia loaded their buses to head back to Athens with a 34-3 win in its pocket.