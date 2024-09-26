Alabama heightens security ahead of Georgia game due to former President's visit
By Sam Fariss
With former President Donald Trump planning to attend the top-four matchup between Alabama and Georgia on Saturday, the Crimson Tide football program has ramped up security measures around Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This is just the fourth college football game in history that a President of the United fo the States has attended, two of the previous games also being Alabama matchups attended by Trump.
Ahead of the game, Alabama announced a few changes to its usual security protocols for home games, including beefed-up metal detectors and specific security check points according to fans' seats.
Trump is one of six former Presidents who played football in college, having played at New York Military Academy.
Also read: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's record against SEC football programs
This is the third Alabama game that former President Trump will have attended, having gone to Crimson Tide matchups in 2018 and 2019. It is the second Georgia game Trump has attended as he was at the National Championship between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide at the end of the 2017 season.
The Crimson Tide is 1-1 in games with Trump in attendance. The Bulldogs are 0-1 with the former President at the game.
No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN+.