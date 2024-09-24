Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's record against SEC football programs
By Sam Fariss
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is about to lead the Crimson Tide into the team's biggest game of the year, against the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs and it will be his first in-conference matchup as an SEC coach.
The Tide is currently ranked No. 4 in the country and has gone undefeated through three games, taking down Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Wisconsin along the way.
As Alabama and DeBoer prepare for their Week 4 matchup, take a look back through the head coach's record against top-ranked teams and squads within the SEC:
Kalen DeBoer versus teams in the top 10:
Over his ten-year head coaching career, DeBoer has faced a top-ten team five times, all while he was leading the Washington Huskies. Over all time, DeBoer has gone 4-1 against teams in the top 10.
- Win vs. No. 6 Oregon – Nov. 12, 2022
- Win vs. No. 8 Oregon – Oct. 14, 2023
- Win vs. No. 5 Oregon – Dec. 1, 2023
- Win vs. No. 3 Texas – Jan. 1, 2024
- Los vs. No. 1 Michigan – Jan. 8, 2024
Over two years with the Huskies, he took down the Ducks three times while Oregon was in the top 10 and in 2023, led Washington to the College Football Playoffs where the team took down No. 3 Texas before losing to No. 1 Michigan.
Kalen DeBoer versus teams in the SEC:
While the one SEC team DeBoer has coached against in the past was technically in the Big 12 at the time, the Texas Longhorns currently have a chokehold over the top spot in the Southeastern Conference.
- Win vs. No. 20 Texas – Dec. 29, 2022
- Win vs. No. 3 Texas – Jan. 1, 2024
The Huskies and DeBoer took down the Horns two seasons in a row during the postseason. In 2022, Washington defeated Texas in the Alamo Bowl and in 2024, UW beat UT once again but in the Sugar Bowl during the CFP semifinals.
Alabama and Georgia are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28. ESPN College GameDay will be in attendance to kick off the Saturday slate of college football games.