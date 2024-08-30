Alex Smith had his HOF on-campus salute at Utah, who else will get one this season?
By Sam Fariss
On Thursday night, the Utah Utes and the National Football Foundation honored quarterback Alex Smith with his on-campus salute as he was introduced into Utah's Ring of Honor.
Smith, who played for Utah from 2002 until 2004, had an impressive professional career in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and was voted as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 following the devastating injury to his leg.
The former Utah star is just one of 25 former collegiate athletes and coaches who are receiving their on-campus salutes this season.
So, who are the other two dozen stars earning a spot in the circle of honor?
Aug. 30
- Dewey Selmon, Oklahoma (vs. Temple)
Sept. 7
- Coach Frank Solich, Nebraska (vs. Colorado)
- Sept. 7: Steve Hutchinson, Michigan (vs. Texas)
Sept. 14
- Tim Couch, Kentucky (vs. Georgia)
Sept. 28
- Armanti Edwards, Appalachian State (vs. Liberty)
- Coach Danny Hale, Bloomsburg (PA) (vs. West Chester [PA])
- Coach Mark Dantonio, Michigan State (vs. Ohio State)
- Paul Cameron†, UCLA (vs. Oregon)
Oct. 5
- Dan Hampton, Arkansas (vs. Tennessee)
- Warrick Dunn, Florida State (vs. Clemson)
- Julius Peppers, North Carolina (vs. Pitt)
- Chris Ward, Ohio State (vs. Iowa)
- Paul Posluszny, Penn State (vs. UCLA)
- Toby Gerhart, Stanford (vs. Virginia Tech)
- Kevin Smith, Texas A&M (vs. Missouri)
Oct. 12
- Deon Figures, Colorado (vs. Kansas State)
Oct. 24
- Larry Fitzgerald, Pitt (vs. Syracuse)
Oct. 26
- Coach Frank Solich, Ohio (vs. Buffalo)
Nov. 2
- Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma State (vs. Arizona State)
Nov. 30
- Antonio Langham, Alabama (vs. Auburn)
Date TBD
- Randy Moss, Marshall
- Danny Woodhead, Chadron State (NE)
- Coach Mark Dantonio, Cincinnati
- Coach Danny Hale, West Chester (PA)
The NFF and the College Football Hall of Fame were founded nearly eight decades ago. It is "a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship, and athletic achievement in young people."