Utah's Cam Rising slides right back into the swing of things with massive opening TD
By Sam Fariss
Cameron Rising has returned to college football.
After battling through injuries, missing endless games, and sticking around through COVID, the Utah Utes quarterback is back where he belongs.
To kick off their 2024 season, Rising and the Utes took on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
While the Thunderbirds may not pose the same threat that conference opponents Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State pose, it was still Rising's first real game in nearly two years.
Rising didn't miss a step.
Less than seven minutes into the game, Rising hurled a pass to wideout Dijon Stanley for a whopping 64-yard touchdown.
The Utes entered the 2024 season ranked No. 12 nationally according to the AP Top 25 and are projected to win their first season in the Big 12.
Rising's return to the Utah offensive unit is not just good but necessary for the Utes' success in their conference.
Despite Rising being 25 years old, this is just his fourth season to see game action.
Rising started his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns but quickly transferred to Utah when it was clear he was being passed over for the Horns' starting job.
Rising has already led Utah to a Pac-12 championship over the Oregon Ducks in 2021 and looks to return to his original glory with the Utes this season.