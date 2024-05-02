Analyzing Florida football's brutal 2024 schedule
Florida football's 2024 football schedule is being described as potentially the most difficult in all of college football. And that's a fair assessment.
Florida's 2024 schedule
Aug. 31: Miami
Sept. 7: Samford
Sept. 14: Texas A&M
Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
Oct. 5: UCF
Oct. 12: at Tennessee
Oct. 19: Kentucky
Nov. 2: vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 9: at Texas
Nov. 16: LSU
Nov. 23: Ole Miss
Nov. 30: at Florida State
As Billy Napier and the Florida Gators gear up for the 2024 season, one glance at their upcoming schedule reveals an absolutely difficult and daunting path to a successful winning season. From the strength of their opponents to unfavorable dates, the Gators' slate shapes up as arguably the most challenging in all of college football.
It all begins immediately with a massive season-opening showdown against Miami. The hyper-intense in-state rivalry always carries huge implications, but with both proud programs looking to re-establish themselves among the nation's elite, the Week 1 matchup could set an early tone. A Gator loss would put them in an incredibly difficult position right out of the gates.
If they survive that opening test, the grind is just beginning.
After a likely win against FCS Samford, Florida dives headfirst into SEC play. Texas A&M will be a difficult home matchup, and a road trip to Mississippi State is never easy.
The middle portion of the schedule provides little breather either. After UCF, which, in my opinion, is a must-win for Napier to maintain his job, Florida faces a road contest at Tennessee in an extremely hostile environment. Even the "easier" home tilt versus Kentucky is not a gimme. Follow that with Georgia, at Texas, then back-to-back home games against LSU and Ole Miss.
As if all that wasn't brutal enough, Florida's regular season concludes with an annual in-state rivalry game at Florida State -- a clash that always carries extra intensity given the stakes.
In total, nine of the Gators' 12 opponents are from the SEC, where every week presents an extreme physical and mental challenge. Adding to the degree of difficulty is Florida's lack of an open date between the Georgia and Texas games, providing no break during the most brutal stretch.
Compounding matters is the surprising amount of quality non-conference opponents on the schedule. While it was once common for elite programs to schedule several non-competitive warm-up games to almost guarantee some early wins, the Gators' 2024 non-conference slate is as difficult as it gets.
Simply put, there are no guaranteed wins and virtually no breathers. If Florida is to find its way back to success, they'll have to be on their "A game" every week. Napier's team has its work cut out in navigating what very well could be the toughest schedule in all of college football this fall.