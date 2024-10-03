Antonio Pierce meets the same fate as Harbaugh: A meaningless show-cause penalty
By Sam Fariss
Another former college football coach has received a show-cause penalty from the NCAA. Antonio Pierce, the Oakland Raiders head coach, received an eight-year show-cause penalty for recruiting violations he allegedly committed while with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Pierce was the Sun Devils' associate head coach and defensive coordinator at the time of the alleged violations, which reportedly took place during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period.
The recruiting infractions reported by the NCAA included taking players' parents to gentlemen's clubs, paying travel expenses for unofficial visits, out-of-state recruiting, and more.
Alongside Pierce is a non-coaching member of the Arizona State staff, Anthony Garnett, who reportedly took part in similar activities and sometimes was with Pierce during the alleged infractions.
One player name that has repeatedly popped up in connection to Arizona State's recruiting violations and consequent investigation by the NCAA is none other than Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels (who was with LSU when he won the trophy).
Daniels, and his mother, reportedly had contact with ASU during the COVID-19 dead period. Then Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards took a five-year show-cause penalty for the infractions that arose from the investigation around Daniels' recruitment. Edwards has not been with the program since 2022 when current head coach Kenny Dillingham took over.
The NCAA report alleges that Pierce and Garnett – while working under Edwards – hosted activities including workouts, tours, and various forms of entertainment for 35 recruits and their families.
Pierce was with the Sun Devils from 2018 until 2022 when he accepted the job as the Raiders' linebackers coach.
At the end of the day, the show-cause penalty doesn't do much. It's pretty much the same situation that former Michigan turned LA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is in. The show-cause penalty prevents them from getting a job at most prestigious and powerhouse programs but why would either Harbaugh or Pierce go back to the collegiate level?
Currently, Pierce has found his footing in Vegas and there is seemingly no reason for him to ever take another job for a college football program.