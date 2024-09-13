Has Kenny Dillingham officially revived the Arizona State Sun Devils?
By Sam Fariss
The Arizona State Sun Devils are back! Maybe... Head coach Kenny Dillingham has led the Sun Devils to a 3-0 start at the beginning of their 2024 campaign.
In 2022 and 2023? Arizona State won three games each season.
Sure, the Sun Devils have only played against one other Power-Four program (Mississippi State) and narrowly defeated the Texas State Bobcats, but still. This is the start of something new.
Arizona State's season opener vs. Wyoming
People first turned towards the Sun Devils following their season opener against the Wyoming Cowboys. While it wasn't a P4 matchup, Arizona State clobbered the Cowboys and walked away with a 48-7 victory over Wyoming.
ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 14-of-22 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns through the air while running back Cameron Skattebo added nearly 50 yards on the ground and an additional touchdown for the Sun Devils.
It wasn't a victory that put Arizona State in the national conversation for the playoffs but it was the first positive sign for the Sun Devils in almost five years.
Arizona State vs. SEC opponent Mississippi State
While Leavitt didn't find the same success against Mississippi State, Skattebo blew up the Bulldogs' defensive line.
The Sun Devils' RB1 had 33 carries for a whopping 262 yards and also had three receptions for an additional 35 yards through the air.
Arizona State's win over the SEC opponent gave the Sun Devils a bit more respect, a stronger argument for their strength of schedule, and boosted them to 2-0 overall.
Arizona State's Week 3 matchup vs. Texas State
Despite the end of the game being a little chaotic for Dillingham and the Sun Devils, the Week 3 matchup against the Texas State Bobcats proved that Arizona State can battle through the trenches.
The 31-28 victory was hard fought and battle tested for the Sun Devils but may have been exactly what the team needed before it heads into conference games against its new Big 12 opponents.