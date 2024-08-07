Suspension and show-cause penalty for Jim Harbaugh is mere chest-thumping by the NCAA
By Sam Fariss
The verdict is in.
The punishment?
Well, it doesn't matter at all.
Michigan's former head coach Jim Harbaugh has received his penalties from the NCAA but now that he is an NFL coach, those penalties don't affect him.
Happily planted in Los Angeles with the Chargers, making millions more than his already hefty paycheck in Ann Arbor, why would Harbaugh ever return to the collegiate level?
The moral of the story is, the NCAA wanted to puff out its chest and show what could happen to a current college coach should they break a rule like Harbaugh did.
It isn't that Harbaugh is above the NCAA law, he's just removed from it. He isn't paid by a collegiate program and doesn't have any real tie to a college team any more so there is no direct way for the NCAA to sanction him.
Meanwhile, Harbaugh's former staff and assistants who are still at Michigan, are in the direct line of fire coming from the NCAA.
The NCAA is attempting to appear tough but Harbaugh, and college football fans across the country, are calling the organization's bluff.
Harbaugh's former offensive coordinator turned Michigan's current head coach, Sherrone Moore, is receiving a lot of the blowback from the NCAA Notice of Allegations and many are curious if he will take on the brunt of the carnage intended for Harbaugh himself.
Also read: Michigan's Sherrone Moore and more Wolverine coaches violated NCAA rules
Harbaugh and the LA Chargers kick off their season on Aug. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Michigan Wolverines and (maybe?) Moore are scheduled to start their 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.