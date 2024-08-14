AP Top 25 Preseason Poll: Reactions to every teams ranking
The AP poll preseason rankings have officially been released as we get closer and closer to the kickoff of the college football season. Rankings are always a good way to get fans riled up and no one does it better than the college football world.
At the end of the day the preseason poll does not mean much, but here are my quick reactions to each team's ranking:
No surprise here. The Dawgs are preseason No. 1 for the second year in a row and will look to get back into the playoff that they missed out on last season.
Ohio State has the best roster on paper so I understand an argument for the top spot.
As expected with the addition of Dillon Gabriel helping out the Ducks. Let's hope the preseason #2 and #3 can stay near the top of the rankings until October 12th when they meet in Autzen Stadium.
Texas is officially back and well deserving of this spot.
Alabama at preseason No. 5 just seems weird and that is because it is. The Crimson Tide have not been outside the top four in the AP Preseason Poll since 2009 when they also were slotted at fifth. That is the Saban effect.
A lot of high expectations for Ole Miss this season and that is reflected in this ranking. If I was a Rebels fan I would prefer lower expectations and a chance to surprise people, but I am sure Lane Kiffin loves all the noise.
This is the first team that I am not sure belongs this high. It’s the same thing with Notre Dame every year; failing to win the big game. Their schedule is much easier than normal which should keep them near the top of the rankings throughout the season.
No complaints other than I do not understand why they should be ahead of Michigan.
Makes sense with how much they lost from a season ago but this is very low for a defending national champion. Since 2004 the defending champ has been ranked outside of the top seven only once in the AP Preseason poll (Auburn No. 23, 2010). This also makes four Big Ten teams in the top 10.
Florida State and rankings do not have a great relationship after last season, but the Noles should be pleased to find themselves in the top 10. I could see them moving drastically either way in rankings throughout the year and it all depends on the play of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
An unfamiliar face to the preseason poll, being their first appearance since 2015 but deservingly so. Returning stars Brady Cook and Luther Burden are the main reason for this but they will be tested with a tough schedule this season.
Utah has an argument for a higher ranking with the return of quarterback Cameron Rising, but I guess there will be question marks when a guy has not played football in almost two years. Kyle Wittingham will always have a tough team and it makes sense that they are the highest-ranked out of the Big 12.
Not much to say about this one. Next highest ranked team (Michigan) with a new quarterback without starting experience, but I am excited to see what Garrett Nussmeier does in his first season in that role.
Just a tad too high for me. They only return 10 starters and Kade Klubnik has not lived up to the hype. If he shows major improvement this season then Clemson will be a top-10 contender.
Great spot for the Volunteers with potential star Nico Iamaleava taking over the quarterback position. High enough to have the respect they deserve but low enough to prove people wrong
SEC teams are everywhere. Oklahoma is a good team that I believe is a top-25 team. I am not sure how long they’ll keep that status in the AP rankings with an excruciating schedule during their first year in the SEC.
This is the one team I will confidently say should be ranked higher. 20 returning starters from a team that won 10 games a year ago, one of the best players in college football in Ollie Gordon, and a model of consistency in coaching with Mike Gundy. I am big on the Cowboys in 2024 and expect them to end the year in a spot better than their preseason #17 ranking.
Just right. Avery Johnson should be exciting to watch and I expect the Wildcats to be around this spot in rankings throughout the year.
Another high hopes year for Miami, but I truly believe this one is different with Cam Ward at quarterback. This ranking makes sense though with the Hurricanes' performance in past seasons along with a new face at quarterback that could revitalize an entire program.
The Aggies are another team known to come into the year with high expectations and disappointments. But once again I think they got a guy who can change that with Mike Elko. I am not sure how much that will happen in year one but inside the top-25 seems right. I would also not be surprised to see them upset #7 Notre Dame in week 1 and shoot up the polls.
Wow the Arizona Wildcats in the preseason top-25. It is their first time since 2015 and rightfully so coming off a 10 win season. If not for head coach Jedd Fisch leaving and taking some pieces with him the Wildcats could be much higher. It is odd to see Fisch’s previous school ranked and the one he went to in Washington not.
Are we sure these are not the basketball rankings? All kidding aside, Kansas is no longer just a basketball school as they have turned around their program under Lance Leipold. This is the point in the rankings where it really does not matter and people do not really care so I will just say it is nice to see the Jayhawks here.
Pretty low for a Lincoln Riley team, but that is what happens when you lose Caleb Williams and have a defense that has been abysmal during your time in Cali. I believe the Trojans struggle their first year in the Big Ten and spend most of it outside the top 25.
Fourth ACC team on the list and in a good spot. The Wolfpack made the preseason top-25 back in 2022 but prior to that they had not made an appearance since 2003.
It is just funny to me to have Iowa rounding out this list as they are that team no one thinks of in the top-25 but they are always there. In all seriousness, I believe this year will be different for the Hawkeyes with improvement on offense and nearing the top-12 for a playoff spot come December.