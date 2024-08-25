Are there issues with the college football in-helmet communications?
By Sam Fariss
In the midst of Week 0, one thing caught fans' attention, and it wasn't the high-scoring offenses or dominant defenses.
From Dublin, Ireland to Reno, NV, it looked as though quarterbacks were struggling to hear what was being shared through their in-helmet communications.
One of the newest rules in college football, one offensive and one defensive player at a time can use in-helmet communications to receive messages from their sideline until 15 seconds remain on the play clock.
However, in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Florida State and Georgia Tech and the matchup between SMU and Nevada, players had to muffle the crowd "noise" to hear what was being said.
In fact, Nevada quarterback Brendon Lewis even motioned to his sideline at one point that he had lost communications entirely.
Of course, it's only Week 0 so there are undoubtedly going to be bumps in the road, especially when this is a relatively new system.
Yet, most people thought it would be relatively seamless, especially because in-helmet comms were tested during a handful of bowl games last season and have been used in practices throughout this summer.
One could argue that it was crowd noises during the Week 0 games but commentators at the Nevada-SMU game even made a comment about how quiet Nevada's stadium was.
Maybe fans, and teams, will have to wait and see how in-helmet communications unfold throughout Week 1, when there are nearly 100 games in one weekend, to make a determination on the newest form of communication in college football.