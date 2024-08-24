Who is playing college football today? 2024 Week 0 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
It's official, college football is back.
There will be exactly zero (yes, 0) Saturdays for the rest of the year without a college football game on TV and it all starts today.
Week 0 has finally arrived and there are four games on the docket today, starting with an international trip for Florida State and Georgia Tech.
Fans can tune into the first game of the year on ESPN and College GameDay's first location will be at the ACC matchup in Dublin.
The second game of the day will take place back stateside in none other than Albuquerque, NM when the New Mexico Lobos host the Montana State Bobcats.
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports' FS1.
The third and penultimate game of Week 0 is SMU versus Nevada when the Mustangs travel all the way to Reno to face the Wolf Pack.
The game between SMU and Nevada will be on CBS Sports Network.
The final game of Week 0 will require some much needed caffeine as it is scheduled to kick off at 1 a.m. ET.
The Delaware State Hornets are traveling all the way to Honolulu, Hawai'i to take on the Rainbow Warriors. The game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
With just four games, Week 0 is basically the equivalent of a soft launch into the season but we wil take what we can get.
Make sure your couches are comfortable cause college football has finally arrived and it will be on for over 12 hours on Saturday, Aug. 24.