The internet was relentless in trolling DJ Uiagalelei to open the 2024 season
By Sam Fariss
The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles have kicked off their season with a new quarterback holding the reigns.
DJ Uiagalelei was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and started his collegiate career at Clemson but has since transferred to Oregon State and is now with the Seminoles.
As he opened his third stint, Uiagalelei had a ridiculously disappointing first half.
Despite picking up his game in the fourth quarter, football fans across the country were relentless in their mocking of yet another disappointing showing by DJU.
Just one drive into the game, despite the Seminoles scoring the opening touchdown, fans were talking about how DJU may not be able to throw down field.
As the game progressed, it started to seem like head coach Mike Norvell didn't actually trust his quarterback to complete a pass that was farther than 5 yards.
From Clemson to Oregon State to Florida State, UIagalelei has disappointeed fans across the country. Now, he has flown overseas to disappoint Irish fans.
At 23-years-old, Uiagalelei is one of the oldest quarterbacks in college football but has had one of the least consistent careers, especially while transferring twice.
The hype around DJU quickly died down throughout the season opener and many fans were turning their attention toward the rankings. With FSU's sub-optimal performance, how did the Seminoles deserve to be ranked No. 10 in the nation?
At the end of 60 minutes, the 'Noles went down 24-21, after a game-winning field goal by Georgia Tech's Aiden Burr.