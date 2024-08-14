Auburn is flying under the radar but received more AP Top 25 votes than Colorado
By Sam Fariss
No, the Auburn is not back to its Cam Newton level of domination.
However, Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are flying slightly under the radar as Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC while Alabama and Georgia fight for a top spot.
This offseason, Freeze has worked out of his mind to recruit both transfers and prospects to Auburn, bolstering his team on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
247Sports ranked Auburn's 2024 recruiting class as No. 10 in the nation with one five-star, 14 four-star, and five three-star prospects.
From the portal, Freeze's 2024 class ranks 27th nationally but includes two four-star and an astonishing 13 three-star transfer players.
Last year, the Tigers fell short of glory despite close games against the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the always-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide. Auburn finished the season at 6-7 overall with a loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.
As Freeze and his players continue to strive for greatness, more people need to give Auburn the respect it deserves.
No, the Tigers did not earn a spot in the preseason AP Top 25 but Auburn did receive two votes, one more than Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
Beyond the annual matchups against Georgia and Alabama, Auburn has an extremely difficult road schedule ahead in 2024.
This year, the Tigers have to visit Missouri and Kentucky but they get to host Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
If Auburn can pull off victories over the Missouri Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Arkansas Razorbacks, fans may be looking at the best season in over a decade.
The Tigers get to start their season with five home games in a row which will only give Auburn an extra leg up over its opponents.
Auburn football schedule 2024
- vs. Alabama A&M - Aug. 31
- vs. California - Sept. 7
- vs. New Mexico - Sept. 14
- vs. Arkansas - Sept. 21
- vs. Oklahoma - Sept. 28
- at Georgia - Oct. 5
- at Missouri - Oct. 19
- at Kentucky - Oct. 26
- vs. Vanderbilt - Nov. 2
- vs. Lousiana-Monroe - Nov. 16
- vs. Texas A&M - Nov. 23
- at Alabama - Nov. 30
Giving Auburn the two losses against Alabama and Georgia, who are currently two of the three top-ranked teams in the SEC, and a loss to Missouri on the road, the Tigers have a very good chance at finishing their 2024 regular season at 9-3 overall.