Baylor hopes to continue defensive dominance vs. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes
By Sam Fariss
Despite their loss to the then-No. 11 Utah Utes, the Baylor Bears have had an incredible defensive start to the 2024 season.
Throughout two home games, the Bears have allowed zero (yes, 0) touchdowns by their opponents. In Baylor's only road game so far, the team gave up only three touchdowns to the Utes while scoring 12 points of its own.
So far this season, Baylor has outscored its opponents 88-29 and sit with a 2-1 overall record as the Bears head to Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes.
Dave Aranda, the Baylor head coach, spoke about Coach Prime, his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the Buffs ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
"A lot of respect for our opponent. It's going to take our best," Aranda said. "If No. 2 [Shedeur] knows what you are in, he eats you up. That's an NFL thing. I think Deion is doing a great job. I have a lot of respect."
The Baylor defense hopes to continue its dominance and improve upon their road performance as they prepare for the matchup against Colorado on Saturday.
Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was quoted saying the Buffaloes aren't focusing on the run game as they prepare for their matchup against the Bears, despite a chance of rain and Baylor's impressive performance against air-raid offenses so far this year.
A reporter even asked if Sanders was concerned about the possibility of rain on Saturday and the Colorado head coach quickly laughed off the suggestion that his son wouldn't be able to connect with his receivers.
Dave and the Bears are scheduled to kick off against Deion and the Buffaloes at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.