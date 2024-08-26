Big news with little coverage: Austin Peay assistant arrested on human trafficking charge
By Sam Fariss
Former Michigan Wolverine turned Austin Peay assistant coach Patrick Kugler was arrested on charges related to a human trafficking operation.
Kugler, who was the Austin Peay Governors co-Offensive Coordinator, resigned on Aug. 18 following his arrest.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an undercover operation that targeted human trafficking in Montgomery County.
The TBI placed fake advertisements on sites with known links to trafficking and prostitution which led to the arrest of six individuals, including Kugler.
Kugler was officially charged with one count of trafficking for sexual servitude and his bond was set at $5,000.
Kugler played offensive line for the Michigan Wolverines from 2013 to 2017 under Jim Harbaugh and Brady Hoke.
Both the Wolverines' site and the Austin Peay site appear to have removed his pages from their database.
“Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18," the Austin Peay Athletic Department said. "The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter."
Beyond the six arrests, the Clarksville Police Department and the TBI were reportedly able to recover seven victims of the trafficking operation.
"As a result of this part of the operation, seven individuals were recovered as potential victims of human trafficking and were offered services through an HT victim service organization,” the TBI said.
There is no word on Kugler's court date or any further legal proceedings beyond his set bond amount.