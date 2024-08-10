Bowling Green Football: Keys to Success in the 2024 Season
The Bowling Green Falcons are poised for what could be a breakout year in 2024.
Coming off a 7-6 season (5-3 in the MAC) in 2023, the Falcons have their sights set on capturing their first MAC championship since 2015.
With a roster largely intact from last year and some key transfers, expectations are high. The MAC coaches seem to agree, picking BGSU to finish tied for third in the preseason poll.
So, what do the Falcons need to do to turn potential into results? Let's break it down.
Keep Terion Stewart Healthy
The importance of running back Terion Stewart can't be overstated. The junior rusher was a wrecking ball last season, racking up 762 yards and eight touchdowns on just 125 attempts.
His 6.3 yards per carry is currently the best in BGSU history. However, injuries have been a concern. Stewart missed the final four games of 2023 with a leg injury.
If Stewart can stay on the field, he has the potential to be BGSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since Fred Coppet in 2016. His ability to break tackles (78 forced missed tackles in 2023, tied for fourth in FBS) and gain yards after contact (4.81 YPC after contact) makes him a game-changer.
A healthy Stewart could be the difference between a good season and a great one for the Falcons.
Quarterback Consistency
The Falcons will likely continue their two-quarterback system with seniors Connor Bazelak and Camden Orth. Bazelak, who threw for 1,935 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2023, needs to stay healthy and find more consistency.
When he's on his game, as seen in the Quick Lane Bowl against Minnesota, the offense can be explosive.
Orth provides a change of pace with his mobility, contributing 486 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and five rushing touchdowns last year.
If both quarterbacks can elevate their game and stay healthy, BGSU's offense could take a significant step forward.
Develop New Receiving Threats
With the departure of their top three wide receivers from 2023, the Falcons need new playmakers to step up.
Keep an eye on transfers Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Auburn) and R.J. Garcia II (Kansas State), who have been taking first-team reps since spring practice.
Returning players like Jaylon Tillman and Finn Hogan have shown flashes of brilliance and could be poised for breakout seasons. Hogan, in particular, had a standout performance against Georgia Tech last year with 11 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.
The wild card in the passing game is junior tight end Harold Fannin Jr. A first-team All-MAC selection in 2023, Fannin caught 44 passes for 623 yards and six touchdowns. His versatility and playmaking ability make him a crucial piece of the offense and a potential NFL prospect.
Lean on Offensive Line Experience
The Falcons' offensive line returns most of its key players from 2023, including All-MAC selection Alex Wollschlaeger.
This unit helped BGSU finish second in the MAC in scoring (26.2 points per game) and sixth in total yards (4,242) last season. With the addition of Billie Roberts moving over from defense, this group could be even stronger in 2024.
Navigate a Challenging Schedule
BGSU's 2024 schedule is no cakewalk. After opening against Fordham, the Falcons face back-to-back road games against Big Ten power Penn State and SEC foe Texas A&M. How they handle these early tests could set the tone for the rest of the season.
The MAC schedule includes key matchups against rival Toledo (Oct. 26) and the regular-season finale against Miami (OH) on Nov. 29. These games could have significant implications for BGSU's conference title aspirations.
In conclusion, if Bowling Green can keep key players healthy, develop new receiving threats, and maintain consistency at quarterback, they have the potential to make a serious run at the MAC championship.
The pieces are in place for a special season, but as always in college football, execution will be key. Falcon fans have reason for optimism as the 2024 campaign approaches.