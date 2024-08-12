Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and everyone else on 2024 CBS college football roster
By Sam Fariss
Less than two weeks away from the 2024 college football season, CBS announced its lineup of game day commentators, analysts, and sideline reporters.
With the SEC no longer on the network, the Big Ten will be the conference at the forefront of CBS' Saturday broadcasts.
So, as CBS prepares for a new season with new head coaches, new conference alignments, and new rosters across the board, who will be the main characters every weekend?
CBS lead announcing team
Returning from last year, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell are back as the main cast of characters for CBS and its marquee Big Ten games.
Nessler joined CBS in 1991 before taking a hiatus to join ESPN, ABC, and then the NFL Network before returning to CBS in 2016.
After his playing career, Danielson joined ESPN and remained there until he joined CBS in 2006.
Dell has been a college football reporter since 2008. She was CBS' No. 2 NFL sideline reporter for years before becoming the network's main sideline reporter.
CBS college football supporting cast
Rich Waltz is going to be the play-by-play announcer for CBS in 2024. He will be supported by analyst Ross Tucker and sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon.
Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely will make frequent appearances throughout the season.
New to the crew are former players Logan Ryan and Luke Kuechly.
Robert Turbin and Waltz will join forces repeatedly throughout the year on Saturdays, as well as sideline reporter Amanda Guerra.
Who else is on CBS college football?
- Play-by-play announcers – Jordan Kent, Dave Ryan, Carter Blackburn, Chris Lewis, Alex Del Barrio, John Sadak, and Jason Knapp
- Analysts – Randy Cross, Taylor McHargue, Adam Breneman, Donte Whitner, and Brock Vereen
- Reporters – Tina Cervasio, Keiana Martin, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Emily Proud, and Brandon Baylor