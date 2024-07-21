Breakout candidates for each Big Ten football team in 2024
The new-look Big Ten football conference is going to be a fun ride in 2024 as four new programs are joining the now-divisionless league. Today, I will talk about a player on each Big Ten team who will play a huge role in shaping that program’s success this season.
This blog isn’t necessarily focused on star players or future first-round draft picks, but more so on the “X-factor” types who will carry an underrated role while having a valuable impact. In other words, I will pinpoint that young first-year starter, the transfer with massive upside, or a player not currently under the national spotlight who has all of the ingredients to burst onto the scene in 2024.
Let’s dive into it.
Illinois: Patrick Bryant, WR
Bret Bielema football teams are known for pounding the rock, but can they consistently air it out at an efficient rate? Quarterback Luke Altmyer seems to be the clear answer at the position, but the Illini lost their top-two pass catchers this offseason.
Filling the void as WR1 is senior Pat Bryant, who caught seven touchdown passes (fourth in the Big Ten) and averaged 13.0 yards per reception last season. Bryant is a dangerous target in the red zone and man coverage, so don't be shocked if he quickly emerges as one of the Big Ten’s top wideouts in 2024.
Indiana: Kurtis Rourke, QB
It goes without saying Ohio transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke is arguably the most valuable player addition to the program this offseason. Rourke is a winner, as he led the Ohio Bobcats to back-to-back 10-win seasons and was the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. With first-year head coach Curt Cignetti’s offensive mind at hand, Rourke should blossom well at the Power Four level and give the Hoosiers a much-needed spark on the offensive side of the ball.