Brian Kelly has laid out the blueprint for LSU success in 2024
By Sam Simonic
The transition following the loss of a Heisman quarterback is always challenging. For LSU, the plate of food was left unfinished following a 10-3 record. Brian Kelly is hungry for more and is more optimistic than ever.
SEC Media Day officially kicked off in Dallas, Texas and the LSU Tigers, headlined by coach Kelly, brought words of anticipation to fans across America. As one of the recent SEC powerhouses, LSU has large hopes for a CFP appearance.
After losing key players to the Draft such as Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels, Brain Thomas Jr., and Malik Nabers the offense in Baton Rouge is set to look much different.
However, possibly the biggest scare for LSU fans is the departure of these figures. As the number one offense in College Football last season – it still was short of everything an LSU fan hoped for.
The sight of purple and gold confetti falling at the 2019 National Championship is one that Brain Kelly and his team would like to firsthand witness. With a much different outlook in Death Valley, Brain Kelly remains very confident in his group to reach that stage once again.
“Our mission is certainly to win championships,” Kelly said via SaturdayDownSouth. “I get how we get to that conclusion. We didn’t win a championship. We’re in year three, this is the most accountable that group has been. There is trust within the group. This will be the deepest team that we’ve had. I don’t know what that’s going to be relative to the expectations. All I can do is continue to work towards what our process is and then whatever the outcomes are going to be evaluated externally.”
While the LSU roster has arguably improved from last season, the team still seeks to improve upon their solid 3-loss season in 2023. Unfortunately, the bar was set higher, and a way around that is necessary to reach the Playoffs. Still, the obstacles are large as the team has to face USC, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Oklahoma in 2024.
The road is not easy, but more promising if the Tigers can get enough out of new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. It seems as if Kelly himself is thrilled for his new guy and confident in his abilities.
“I think he [Nussmeier] saw that we are going to develop our quarterbacks at LSU and that we clearly have developed our quarterbacks and that he would continue to develop while he was in a backup position and so I think those played a huge role and now he’s got the keys to the car, and I couldn’t be more happy for him and for our football program that he’s leading us.”
But the production outside of the quarterback position is something to watch for. LSU has weapons including Kyren Lacy returning as the leading wide-out, as well as transfer weapons including CJ Daniels from Liberty, and Zavion Thomas from Mississippi State.
Lacy is the key player mentioned as he is likely to be one of the top wide receiver prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Lacy racked up 558 yards and 7 touchdowns behind two of the top 23 draft picks.
Additionally, Kelly addressed the top of LSU’s defensive needs by adding Blake Baker, former Missouri defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Harold Perkins will return as the captain of the defense.
Most importantly LSU hit the transfer portal hard by adding defensive linemen Jay’viar Suggs, and Gio Paez, safeties Jardin Gilbert and Austin Ausberry, and cornerback Jyaire Brown.
Ultimately, Brain Kelly has shared his blueprint for success, proclaiming his vision of a much more “balanced” roster. Kelly was not shy to address his needed position groups while adding much more depth.
"I think you have to have much more balance. So the balance that we need is offensively and defensively, we’ve got to be able to complement each other and we didn’t do that last year, so what we’re gonna need is that complement on defense."
If one thing is for sure, the adjustments from Brain Kelly will be seen in the first game of the season. The Tigers will yet again be challenged on their first game; looking to get off on a better note following the 45-24 to Florida State in 2023.
The Tigers will meet the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on September 1, at 7:30 PM EST.