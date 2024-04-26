Brock Bowers: Grading Las Vegas Raiders' No. 13 pick in NFL draft
What makes new Las Vegas Raiders draft pick Brock Bowers so dangerous is his athleticism and dynamic skill set, as he moves and plays more like a wide receiver. He’s a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders and could be one of the most dangerous slot receivers in the NFL early on.
Here's the grade.
Grading Raiders No. 13 NFL draft pick of Brock Bowers
Bowers is everything as advertised and is as much a tight end as he is as a slot receiver. The hybrid playmaker possesses rare speed for his position (4.53 40) and is a threat to take one to the house every time the ball is in his hands. In the same vein, his career average of 8.5 yards-after-catch (YAC) per reception is higher than every single draft-eligible wide receiver in this class. Think about that.
One of the most polished and athletic tight ends in recent memory, Bowers instantly ignites a Las Vegas offense that already includes star wideout Adams and fellow tight end Michael Mayer.
While Bowers will make the Raider’s passing attack that much more lethal, I somewhat question the pick as it is a rather surprising move. Regardless, Bowers has been one of the best tight end prospects over the past few decades and has All-Pro potential. It will be interesting to see how new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy utilizes a two-tight end set with Bowers and Mayer over the next few years.
Bowers will be an electric offensive threat for years.
Grade: B-