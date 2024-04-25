2024 NFL Draft tracker: Complete first-round picks, grades
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially upon us and take it from someone who lives in the suburbs of Detroit, the city is absolutely buzzing.
This is one of the coolest events to come to Detroit in some time and the city is ready. The action kicks off on Thursday night with the first round and then continues into Friday and Saturday and each day will see a packed crowd as fans from around the world are headed to Detroit.
Fans of the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots are especially invested in Thursday's festivities because, as of hours before the draft, they have the top three picks. Sure, we'll likely see plenty of trades on Thursday night, but the Bears are going to hold on to that top pick and likely select a quarterback (could this be a freezing cold take soon?).
If you're anything like me, you're ecstatic about the draft process and as a Lions fan, I'm excited to see who Detroit selects to bolster an already Super Bowl-caliber roster.
If you're not around a TV and just want to see who your favorite team has picked in the first round, we've got you covered as well as some grades for the top picks.
So without further ado, let's see who is selected where in round one and check out some of the top picks' grades.
Round 1 picks
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC -- grade
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU -- grade
3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina -- grade
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State -- grade
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame -- grade
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU -- grade
7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington -- grade
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington -- grade
10. Minnesota Vikings: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan -- grade
11. New York Jets: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State -- grade
12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia -- grade
14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
17. Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington -- grade
21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, LB, Penn State -- grade
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
23. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
24. Detroit Lions: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama -- grade
25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona -- grade
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OC, Duke
27. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
28. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas -- grade
29. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
31. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
32. Carolina Panthers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
We'll keep this updated throughout Thursday night's first-round action.