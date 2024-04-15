Buffalo Bills host Florida State WR Keon Coleman ahead of NFL draft
Star Florida State football wideout Keon Coleman recently paid a visit to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25-27 according to Ryan Talbot.
How good is Coleman as an NFL prospect?
Coleman spent two seasons at Michigan State (2021-22) and had a solid season statistically in 2022. In 2022, he tallied 58 receptions, 798 yards, seven touchdowns and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts. The former Spartan wideout then entered the transfer portal to take his talents to Florida State in 2023.
In his lone season with the Seminoles, Coleman garnered 50 receptions for 658 yards while having missed one game due to injury. He had somewhat of an underwhelming 2023 campaign to say the least, as he was paired with one of the premier passers in the nation in Jordan Travis. The college football and Florida State communities expected Coleman to thrive immensely in a Seminoles program that recently built itself back into relevancy. Regardless, Coleman still earned first-team All-ACC honors and led Florida State in touchdowns (11) and receptions.
According to NFL.com's prospect draft profile, Coleman is given a grade of 6.25, which means he is projected to be an average starter in the NFL. The Florida State wideout is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and is accredited for his aggression when route running, his run after the catch prowess, the use of his size that comes into play in jump ball situations, and his ability to extend for the ball at the right time which can be attributed to his time playing basketball at Michigan State.
In this clip, Travis is operating in a deteriorating pocket and slings the ball in the vicinity of Coleman who is heavily guarded. The pass is a tad bit out of reach, but Coleman using his impressive leaping ability was able to catch the ball with one hand and absorbed contact from the defender.
Coleman had a plethora of games in the 2023 campaign where he didn't produce to his first-team All-ACC standard. The former Spartan tallied only one catch against the Florida Gators, two catches against the Duke Blue Devils, and zero catches against Boston College. Coleman's weakness was mainly when defensive backs pressed him at the line of scrimmage. The Florida State wideout isn't exactly the fastest, so his ability to break out of presses tends to slow down his release at the line.
The Bills could certainly use Coleman's services especially after having traded wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Buffalo currently possesses the Nos. 28, 60, 128, 133, 144, 163, 200, 204, and 248 picks.