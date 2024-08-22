Building the perfect college football fantasy team
Fantasy football is one of the most popular games in the sports world that is both fun and easy to play.
While I am sure you could find college football fantasy sites/apps somewhere, it is solely known for its relation to the NFL.
It makes sense that it has not been made popular in college football with there being 134 FBS teams and tens of thousands of players to choose from.
Points would also be off the charts with how much much more offense there is at the college level, but who doesn't love points?
Besides the fact having a college fantasy team would be loads of fun; drafting the top players in the game, finding those guys who come out of nowhere and adding them to your team mid-season, and discovering those players who are not in the power conferences but are at the top of the game in statistics.
Here are the players I would pick to build the perfect college football fantasy roster for the 2024 season.
Milroe’s dual threat ability makes him the perfect fantasy QB. Last season he rushed for 12 touchdowns which would be a solid number for an NFL running back in fantasy football. He also can rack up yards with his arm and throws a great deep ball.
To put the cherry on top Milroe takes care of the ball, avoiding those negative points that come with turnovers.
When it comes to running back it's pretty simple: find a guy who gets the ball a lot and finds the end zone often. In 2023 Gordon did just that leading the nation in rushing yards along with 21 touchdowns.
I anticipate more of that from him in 2023 and would expect Gordon to be the #1 player picked in any hypothetical college football fantasy draft.
Mafah is a strong runner who should get a lot of carries in the Tigers offense. He will take over as the lead back for the Tigers in 2024 and serve as a crutch for Cade Klubnik if his struggles continue.
Anytime the Tigers are close to the goal line Mafah should get the rock and produce a lot of touchdowns.
Burden is an electric receiver at the college level who would also be taken near the top of college fantasy drafts. He racked up over 1,000 yards last season and will be a bigger red zone target for Mizzou this season.
When picking receivers in fantasy a big emphasis is put on who the player's quarterback is and Burden has a good one throwing him the ball in Brady Cook.
Another guy who returns alongside his quarterback off of a great 2023 campaign. McMillan was top 5 in receiving yards last season and is a huge red zone threat with his 6’5” frame.
I expect him to be a great NFL fantasy player in the future, but having him on a college fantasy team this season would be electric.
Tight end would be a tricky position in college fantasy and I believe a lot of breakout players would be found during the season.
With my TE I am going with a guy who has experience and will see the field a lot. Loveland will also have a first-time starter throwing him the ball and a tight end is always a new QB’s best friend.
I had to get an Oregon player in the lineup with how powerful their offense should be in 2024. Stewart has high expectations after leaving Texas A&M and coming into Oregon alongside Heisman favorite Dillon Gabriel.
These two should be one of the top QB/WR duos this season and produce tons of hypothetical fantasy points.
I believe a lot more emphasis would be put on defense in college fantasy and they would be taken much earlier than they are in NFL drafts.
The Buckeyes had one of the best defenses in college football a year ago and will return eight starters from that group. A team's schedule would play a big role in selecting a D and Ohio State’s easier one in 2024 makes them the best choice here.
They might not give up a point in their first five games of the season with games against Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, and Iowa.
I’m not going to lie, I do not have the most knowledge when it comes to college football kickers heading into the 2024 season so why not pick the guy who won the award for best kicker a year ago.
Nicholson did that while at Miami (Ohio) in 2023 making 96.3% of his field goals and missing only one extra point. He also comes alongside a good offense in Alabama which is important when selecting a kicker.
Let’s just hope the lights don’t get too bright for him going from kicking in the MAC to the big stage of the SEC.