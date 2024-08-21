One of these 12 teams will win the CFP national title in 2024
By Sam Fariss
The season for the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is finally here.
Out of the 128 FBS teams, just 12 will earn a spot in the CFPs and just one of those 12 teams will win the National Championship.
With top dogs in the Big Ten and the SEC, odds are, one of those conferences will earn another title.
However, a few other contenders could cause an upset.
One of these 12 teams will win the College Football Playoff national title at the end of the 2024 season:
* All rankings are according to the preseason AP Top 25. All odds are according to the FanDuel Sportsbook *
The Cowboys have quite a bit of work to do to stay in the natty conversation (evidenced by their +25000 odds to win the championship game).
However, if Oklahoma State can pull of an undefeated (or one loss) regular season and win the Big 12 Championship, the team would have a much easier road to glory.
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are on a three-year-long rut when it comes to the CFPs.
If the Tigers fail to reach the playoffs once again, much less make the semifinals, championship game, or win the title itself, Swinney may be looking at job boards soon.
The Tigers may be the biggest question mark on this list without Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels holding the reigns.
However, Brian Kelly knows football and he still has plenty of talent to carry the Tigers to their first title since 2020.
Cameron Rising is finally back.
If the Utah quarterback can stay healthy and utilize the talent around him, the Utes have a very good chance at going undefeated through the regular season and are already projected to win the Big 12 Championship at the end of the year.
Mike Norvell and the Seminoles are going to be out for blood this season. Despite doubters like ESPN's Paul Finebaum, Florida State is primed and ready for a dominant 2024.
Marcus Freeman needs to be able to lead the Fighting Irish back to the playoffs and win Notre Dame's first-ever CFP national title.
If ND falls short of the playoffs, for the fourth year in a row, Freeman will be in a very similar position to Dabo Swinney.
Ole Miss, most likely, will not win the SEC Championship this season with teams like Texas and Georgia standing in its way.
However, with at-large bids offering teams a second chance at glory, the Rebels could easily work their way through the playoffs for a berth in the National Championship.
Even without Nick Saban at the helm, the Alabama Crimson Tide is deep in the midst of the National Championship conversation.
New coach Kalen DeBoer has one of the most impressive records ever as a head coach and he is expected to immediately carry on Alabama's winning ways.
Last year, quarterback Quinn Ewers and head coach Steve Sarkisian led the Texas Longhorns to their first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.
The Horns are expected to return to the CFPs at the end of this season despite losing many offensive stars. If Ewers can continue his current trajectory, Texas has a decent shot at winning its first natty since the 2005 season.
Dan Lanning and the Ducks have rocketed to the front of the college football conversation with elite recruits and transfer portal pickups now on the Oregon roster.
With Heisman-favorite Dillon Gabriel at quarterback alongside star talents on both sides of the ball, the Ducks are going to be a dominant force to deal with in 2024.
It has been nearly a decade since the Ohio State Buckeyes last won the CFP championship, in fact, they won the first one ever.
With the powerful roster that Ryan Day has accumulated in Columbus, the Buckeyes are expected to not only win the Big Ten Championship but also be Georgia's biggest competition for the national title.
No, Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs didn't pull of the three-peat last season.
However, they were undeniably one of the best teams in the country last season and are expected to be even better in 2024. If Georgia can have yet another undefeated regular season, the Bulldogs will earn their spot in the playoffs and will have a chance at their third title in four years.