Cade Klubnik has remembered how to play football, Clemson up early on NC State
By Sam Fariss
The Clemson Tigers haven't looked exactly as expected this season, especially in their 34-3 Week 1 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.
In Week 2, the Tigers stormed past the Appalachian State Mountaineers but... App State is an extremely disappointing team this season, already sitting at 2-2 overall. However, in Week 4, Clemson seemed to wake up and so did the Tigers' quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Against Georgia, Klubnik only earned 125 total yards and failed to find the end zone through the air or with his legs. Against NC State? Klubnik apparently remembered that he was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.
Just one minute and 25 seconds into the game, Klubnik blew past the Wolfpack's defensive line and screamed into the end zone for an impressive 55-yard touchdown.
Less than six minutes later, the Tigers were marching down the field yet again. Over six plays, Clemson found the end zone for a second time as Klubnik zipped a pass to wideout Antonio Williams for a 31-yard touchdown.
All of a sudden, Clemson was leading NC State 14-0 and it didn't look like the Tigers had any plans of slowing down.
Once again, this time only three-and-a-half minutes later, Klubnik found a target in the end zone again. And, yes, once again it was Wiliams who was wide open for the quarterback. Klubnik and Williams connected for their second touchdown of the day to put the Tigers up 21-0.
The Clemson defense was certainly helping the Tigers' cause as they held the Wolfpack to a minimal 36 yards over their three drives.
On NC State's second drive, quarterback CJ Bailey fumbled the ball as he was sacked and Clemson's defensive end Cade Denhoff flew on top of the ball for the recovery. On NC State's third drive, the Wolfpack fumbled once again and it was recovered by the Tigers for a second time.
Clemson's star running back Phil Mafah got the ball on the first play of the Tigers' fourth drive of the game and ran it for a 38-yard touchdown. With two minutes still left in the first quarter, Clemson led NC State 28-0 and it truly looked like the Tigers had woken up.