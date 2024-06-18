Caleb Downs could play both sides of the ball for Ohio State football
Caleb Downs is one of the best transfer additions in all of college football and there's a good chance that the new Ohio State football star will receive plenty of accolades for being an elite defensive back at the end of the season.
We could legitimately see Downs become an All-American performer on defense.
But what about the offensive side of the ball? Obviously Downs came to Ohio State as a defensive back from Alabama, but Ryan Day told reporters on Tuesday that his role may be expanding.
In fact, he may be playing a little running back this season for the Buckeyes.
The talented safety wants to play on the offensive side of the ball, but while that may seem like too much, other players have had success with that in recent years. The most prominent recent example is Travis Hunter with Colorado. He plays receiver and cornerback with the Buffaloes and has been one of the best athletes in the nation.
Downs could join a loaded running back room with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins who make up one of the best duos in the nation. Downs being a solid running back would give Ohio State an embarrassment of riches at the position. Or maybe he'll be a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Is this worth risking injury to have him join a position group that doesn't need more help? Probably not, but if he can come in and catch some passes or run the ball and be an electric offensive threat, it can only help Ohio State.
The Buckeyes just got a little scarier.