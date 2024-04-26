Caleb Williams: Grading the Chicago Bears' No. 1 overall pick
The first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft wasn't much of a surprise as Caleb Williams was selected by the Chicago Bears to be the franchise quarterback after getting rid of Justin Fields.
It was an overwhelming favorite for Williams to be selected No. 1 overall and the shock factor just wasn't there, but it's still interesting to see the Bears find their quarterback of the future after they thought they did just that a few years ago with Fields.
Fortunately for Chicago fans, Williams is a much better passer coming out of college than Fields was. He finished his USC career with 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final season with the Trojans. As a sophomore with USC, he won the Heisman Trophy. That's impressive when you consider he was a transfer from Oklahoma playing his first year at a new school -- albeit with a familiar coach in Lincoln Riley.
For his career, Williams passed for 10,082 and 93 touchdowns. That's not too shabby and Chicago couldn't pass up the opportunity to select the best overall player No. 1 overall.
Grading the Caleb Williams pick
It's obvious the Bears needed a quarterback and everyone knew this pick was coming and honestly, there was no opposition to it. Williams was the right choice at No. 1.
The Bears have never had a quarterback pass for over 4,000 yards and Williams is probably going to do that early on in his career and break that cold streak. He's a great passer with mobility and he should be able to finally elevate this offense.
I love this pick.
Grade: A