Cam Rising might be injured once again, heads to locker room ahead of halftime
By Sam Fariss
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising has finally returned to college football but in just the Utes' second game of the season, Rising left the sidelines for the locker room before the halftime whistle was blown.
Rising has struggled with injuries throughout his (rather lengthy) collegiate career but after nearly two full years away from the game, he returned to the field for Utah's season opener against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Week 1.
However, less than halfway through the Utes' Week 2 matchup with the Baylor Bears, Rising had to leave the field with what is suspected to be a hand injury.
Ahead of getting injured, Rising had already completed 8 of his 14 pass attempts for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. The Utah star QB also had 21 yards on the ground to boost his team's rushing game to 102 total yards.
Once halftime rolled around, the Utes had a dominant lead over the Bears, leading 23-3.
Despite the two teams both being in the Big 12, with Utah joining from the Pac-12, the Week 2 game isn't a conference matchup. It was scheduled well before the almighty conference realignment and will not count toward conference standings this season.
Rising transferred to Utah from the Texas Longhorns program in 2020 but the Utes' matchup against the Baylor Bears is only his 29th game for the team.
In 2020, Rising only played in one game before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Just two years later, the quarterback suffered a knee injury in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2022 season that caused him to miss the entirety of the 2023 season.
The seventh year quarterback has only taken the field during four seasons because of his injuries. Hopefully, this apparent hand injury doesn't sideline him once again.