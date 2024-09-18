Week 4 Heisman Watch: Does Quinn Ewers injury shake up the standings?
By Sam Fariss
Heisman front-runner, quarterback Quinn Ewers, was sidelined following visible discomfort in the Texas Longhorns' Week 3 matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners.
As Ewers' back-up Arch Manning stepped up to the plate, other quarterbacks and star players across the country continued to excel, earning a few additional nods as candidates for the Heisman Trophy.
Texas shared earlier this week that Ewers is most likely out for the next two weeks as the Horns are scheduled to face unranked Louisiana-Monroe in Week 4.
So, with Ewers sidelined and other quarterbacks continuing their Heisman campaigns, who is on the watch list this week?
Honorary mention:
- Brady Cook, Missouri
- Carson Beck, Georgia
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Miller Moss, USC
Surprise! An Alabama quarterback is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy... Just kidding.
For the past decade and a half, the Crimson Tide has had elite quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers fill Heisman ballots, almost as successfully as the Oklahoma Sooners.
This year, Milroe has stepped into his role as a leader, and as Alabama's QB1, and it shows. Milroe's confidence and on-field awareness have grown leading him to increased success in games.
Everyone knew Nico Iamaleava was going to be good this season but they may have not realized he was going to be this good.
Iamaleava has not only amassed nearly 700 passing yards and 6 touchdowns through the air, but he has also run for 102 yards and an additional touchdown on the ground.
The dual-threat QB has led the Volunteers to a 3-0 start to their 2024 season, blowing out their three opponents by 178 total points.
Holy cow, what a start to the season for No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels and quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Through three games, Ole Miss is 3-0 and Dart has blown past his opponents. So far, the Rebel quarterback has an astonishing 1,172 yards, 8 touchdowns, and just 1 interception.
Not to mention, Dart has run for an additional 54 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Dart and the Rebels have outscored the opposition by 159 points so far this season and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
The surprise of the season has been the Miami Hurricanes. Everyone knew that head coach Mario Cristobal and the Canes had a chance of success this year but they have blown the roof off of expectations.
Quarterback Cam Ward has solidified the Miami offense into a powerhouse unit, outscoring their opponents by 133 points through three games.
The Canes are ranked No. 8 in the country and that is in large part due to their start quarterback leading the way.