Can anyone topple the SEC? Conference claims 6 of 7 top spots in AP Top 25
By Sam Fariss
The college football season is just two weeks underway and already, the SEC has solidified itself as the conference to beat.
The newest AP Top 25 kept the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, raised the Texas Longhorns to No. 2, and knocked the Oregon Ducks to No. 9. The Penn State Nittany Lions remained at No. 8 in the country and the Ohio State Buckeyes still have a spot in the top three but the SEC reigns supreme.
Sure, the Big Ten has three teams in the top 10 but the Southeastern Conference has six of the top seven spots. The top two spots belong to the frontrunners of the SEC after all.
While the importance of the top 25 seemingly shrinks every season, especially with the expansion of the College Football Playoffs, it still means something to teams, players, and fans.
Heading into the 2024 season, everyone knew that the Georgia Bulldogs were the team to beat. However, Ohio State and Oregon filled out the remainder of the top three spots and Texas fell to No. 4 in the nation.
With Oregon's rocky start, despite going 2-0, and Texas' dominant performance over the then-No. 10 Michigan Wolverines, the top two Big Ten teams have dropped in the rankings as SEC teams have risen.
The Buckeyes also started their season 2-0 but in Week 1, Ohio State struggled to get the ball rolling and didn't exactly blow out their supposed cupcake opponent in Week 2.
The Ducks looked slow against the Idaho Vandals in Week 1 and had to kick a game-winning field goal to take down the Boise State Broncos in Week 2.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns blew past the Colorado State Rams to start their season and then flew to the Big House, obliterated the Wolverines, and looked like they barely broke a sweat.
The Bulldogs's dominant second half against the Clemson Tigers and expected commanding performance over Tennessee Tech has kept Georgia's place at No. 1 but when the team visits the Horns in Austin, it could very easily be a sneak peek at the National Championship game.
Beyond Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State, the top seven spots are filled to the brim with SEC talent:
- Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
- Texas Longhorns (SEC)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
- Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
- Missouri Tigers (SEC)
- Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Rounding out the top 10 spots are the Big Ten's Penn State at No. 8 and Oregon at No. 9 with the ACC's Miami at No. 10. Beyond the top 10, the SEC has the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 15 and the LSU Tigers at No. 16.
The SEC is the conference to beat and only time will tell if Georgia or Texas are the true team to take down.