Can Ole Miss football win the SEC title in 2024?
There's no doubt about it, Lane Kiffin is building something special in Oxford. Ole Miss football has won 10-plus games in two of the past three seasons and the Rebels also have an 8-5 year sandwiched in between that.
Going 29-10 over the past three years is a sign of a healthy program and it shows that Kiffin has turned things around after Matt Luke struggled for a couple of years.
Ole Miss is trending in the right direction.
Not only are the Rebels trending in the right direction, but they're bringing in some elite talent in the recruiting class and transfer portal once again. And they've finished in second place in the SEC West in two of the past three years. This shows that they're a win or two away from playing for an SEC title and that could happen this year.
And with Nick Saban retiring and Jayden Daniels leaving LSU and Texas A&M hiring a new head coach, the SEC West is up for grabs this year. Ole Miss might be the team to take over.
Jaxson Dart is back at quarterback and the roster is reloading with talent and depth at pretty much every position. The Rebels could very well be the best team in the West this upcoming season but how does the schedule look?
Ole Miss will begin the season 5-0 with wins over Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, and Kentucky before heading to South Carolina and LSU. I can see the Rebels splitting those two and heading into a bye with some momentum.
At 6-1, Ole Miss will face Oklahoma and home and take down the Sooners in their first matchup as SEC foes and then beat Arkansas on the road before hosting Georgia. I can honestly see the Rebels beating Georgia at home because of that electric environment in Vaught-Hemingway and a ton on the line like playoff hopes. They'll then go to Florida who might be desperate for a win before hosting Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
Worst-case scenario, this team will be 9-3, but I can see the Rebels finishing 11-1. So yes, they can win the SEC this season and I'd be shocked if they weren't in the playoff conversation.