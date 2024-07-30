Can Steve Sarkisian bring back the glory to Texas football?
Texas football has big expectations for the upcoming season.
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is not worried about the past or the present. His leadership is top-notch. Sarkisian had learned a lot from his coaching mentors, Nick Saban and Pete Carroll. Sarkisian will pull all strings and do whatever it takes to win with his roster. His coaching experience at Washington, USC, and Alabama will significantly influence the upcoming season.
Texas is ready to win.
Sarkisian knows what he signed up for. He has the mind of a champion. That's why Sarkisian took this job and will expect a lot from his players. He takes pride in helping and serving others.
Are we going to see Arch Manning anytime soon? As far as we're concerned, Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback. He's entering his junior year and has earned second-team All-SEC honors. Manning will be entering his second season with Texas. He's part of a family of football royalty: his grandfather is Archie Manning, and his uncles are Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. We want to see Arch in action and what he's capable of, but he might have to wait and learn to get his moment to shine.
The transfer portal and NIL have come into play since the coach joined the program. Sports are about adapting. It's either you adapt or die. Team success is vital for the Longhorns program. Egos are not allowed when you come to play for Sarkisian. Check those egos out the door. It doesn't matter if you get paid as an athlete. He won't let that get in the way of a good thing happening in the program.
It's title or bust for the Longhorns. This team can go all the way if everyone stays healthy. They have several good players who can bring value and success to Texas, such as Michael Kern, defensive tackle Alex January, tight end Jordan Washington, cornerback Kobe Black, Colin Simmons, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
The one team that could stand in their way is Georgia. Texas prefers to be something other than second fiddle in the SEC to Georgia. The Longhorns will come into the season with someone to prove. Ohio State and Oregon are also teams to look out for this upcoming season. The College Playoff will be interesting to see what team will rise to the occasion.
Can Sarkisian and the Longhorns bring back the glory to Texas? They are seeking their first national championship since 2005.