Can't-miss clashes: College football Week 2's premier matchups
By Justin Perez
Last Matchup: Arkansas won 33-20(1980) All-Time Series: Arkansas leads 30-15-1 Location: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma
If you're afraid of the top game of the week getting out of hand and if you want an alternative, you got one in the form of Arkansas playing Oklahoma State. For the old heads, this is a matchup I'm sure they'd love to see. Both schools played each other every year from 1962 to 1980. Now the series is renewed. Arkansas is coming off of a 70-0 win over tiny Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Boise State transfer Taylen Green had an excellent debut for the Razorbacks at quarterback. He was great throwing for 229 and two touchdowns. He averaged 10 yards per completion. Green also ran got 88 more yards and two more scored. Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson also ran for over 100 yards and two scores on just eight carries.
Overall, the Hog's offense racked up nearly 700 yards of total offense and showed can do everything, which will serve them well when trying to get out of the SEC basement. While the defense didn't force any turnover, they still held down, only allowing 130 yards.
The unit did get better as most of that damage was done in the first half. However, they still haven't proved that they are capable of playing consistently stingy. As for Nebraska, true freshman Dylan Raiola showcased his talents on the big stage.
In his first collegiate start, he completed 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Neyor led the way for receiving with six catches for 121 yards and a score.
The Cowboys did beat South Dakota State by 24 points. They were in control throughout most of the game. The offense looked good, especially with Alan Bowman throwing for 267 yards and three scores. Top tailback Ollie Gordon also ran for 104 yards and two scores on 27 carries. Oklahoma State didn't turn the ball over. However, the defense had its struggles.
Yes, they forced SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski into throwing an interception. The defense did sack him twice and the Jackrabbits went 3-for-13 on third-down efficiency. But, the unit gave up 388 total yards and Gronowski threw for 264 of them. He also threw two touchdowns. Both passing scores went for 21 and 60 yards, respectively.
Needless to say, the Oklahoma State secondary got burned at times. It's safe to say that improvement is still yet to be seen under defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, who's in his second year at Stillwater. The unit is going to have to tighten up this week if they want to defend their home field. There's a good chance the unit will struggle against a dual-threat quarterback.
Not to mention, that the Razorback offense is led by Bobby Petrino. His unit has tons of athleticism and speed. Because of this, Oklahoma State will most likely try to play the ball control game and might depend heavily on the run.
This game might lead the country in highlights as Oklahoma State can put up points too. Don't be shocked if Bowman tests the Arkansas secondary, which needs to prove itself against an FBS opponent. This game will definitely be a back-and-forth shootout.