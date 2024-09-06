Can't-miss clashes: College football Week 2's premier matchups
By Justin Perez
Last Matchup: Tennessee won 35-21(2012) All-Time Series: Tennessee leads 2-1 Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
The second of two top-25 matchups happens in a semi-neutral atmosphere between No. 14 Tennessee and No. 24 North Carolina State. This will be just the fourth meeting between these two schools. Last week, both teams played FCS opponents but had vastly different final results. Tennessee manhandled Chattanooga, 69-3. Meanwhile, NC State got a scare in a 38-21 win over Western Carolina.
The Vols looked unstoppable offensively with freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava leading the way. In his first regular-season start, He threw for 314 yards and three first-half touchdowns. He's been living up to the hype as a five-star prospect. Dylan Sampson dominated as well, running for 24 yards and three scores on just 12 carries. The offense has a total of 718 yards,
While the defense only forced one turnover and didn't register a sack, they were great. They only allowed one third-down conversion on 14 tries. Meanwhile, the NC State Wolfpack didn't look as great. Their offense was able to do their part. Grayson McCall threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. All three of those scores were thrown to star wideout Kevin Concepcion.
Jordan Water also starred as he rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The main issue was that the defense had trouble stopping WCU's passing game. Catamounts quarterback Cole Gonzales threw for 211 yards and two scores. The defense only forced one turnover and didn't get to Gonzales enough.
Western Carolina led 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter but NCSU had the perfect end to the game and ran away. It was a close call. This is one of the top quarterback duels of the week and will put up some fireworks in this game. Both of them will have their moments. However, this game is going to come down to if NC State can defend the pass a little bit.
They won't be able to fully shut Tennessee's attack down. But can they get stops and make plays to put themselves in a position to win? If the Wolfpack secondary gets hung out to dry, it will be a long day for the Wolfpack. The unit is banged up and doesn't have starting safety Devan Boykin in the lineup.
It's going to be a difficult task, especially when handling Tennessee's speed. NC State needs to bend but not break much if they want to stay in this game throughout. The Wolfpack offense should do some damage with their balanced game plan. They have plenty of weapons to gain yardage and score points.