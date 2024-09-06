Can't-miss clashes: College football Week 2's premier matchups
By Justin Perez
Last Matchup: Texas Tech won 28-10(1964) All-Time Series: Texas Tech leads 2-0 Location: GESA Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington
There are a few options for you to watch as your night capper. However, this is the best. Texas Tech and Washington State haven't played each other since 1964. Now it seems like the perfect time to have these two schools pitted against each other. On the night Wazzu honors former coach Mike Leach, we have our first-ever "Leach Bowl".
Last week, Texas Tech played host to tiny Abilene Christian. It wasn't pretty. The Red Raiders needed overtime to take down the Wildcats, 52-51. Offensively, Texas Tech did what they were supposed to do and took a 32-14 lead late in the second quarter. After that, for whatever reason, the Texas Tech defense just collapsed, allowing ACU to force overtime.
Throughout the game, the unit got burned three times on touchdown passes that were 30 yards or longer. They allowed 615 total yards to the Wildcats, couldn't get stops on third downs, and the pass rush was non-existent.
The Raider offense picked up the slack as Behren Morton threw for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Tahj Brooks got a heavy workload, getting 27 carries and rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown.
On the other hand, Washington State opened 2024 with a home victory over Portland State by a score of 70-30. In his first collegiate start, quarterback John Mateer lit it up. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns. Wayshawn Parker led the way for Cougar runners with 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Their defense did have some issues as well. Portland State scored on their opening possession. The Vikings racked up 449 yards of total offense and had at least 200 in both passing and running. However, most of this yardage was gained when the game was already out of reach as the Cougars led 49-17 at halftime. Stephen Hall did get a pick-six in the first half.
As far as what you can expect from this matchup, prepare for lots of missiles through the air. Both quarterbacks can sling the ball like there's no tomorrow. This game will probably see both passers combine for over 600 yards. Mateer will especially benefit from playing the weak Texas Tech secondary. If they couldn't stop Abilene Christian, how could they stop this passing attack?
Some players on defense for Texas Tech are injured so that's more of an advantage. A win for Washington State would do wonders for them, as they play a schedule made up of Mountain West teams, primarily.
Only these Red Raiders and Washington are the only power conference teams the Cougars have on their schedule. Texas Tech is going to have to try and hold down a bit more this week defensively.