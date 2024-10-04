Can the No. 4 Volunteers break their losing streak against the Arkansas Razorbacks?
By Sam Fariss
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers have had a perfect start to their season. They have blown past opponents and even knocked down the then-No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners as a "warm welcome" to the SEC.
The Vols thwarted the NC State Wolfpack's hope of staying in the Top 25 with a 41-point thrashing and demolished their two other opponents (Chattanooga and Kent State) by a combined 137 points, allowing just a single field goal by the Chattanooga Mocs.
However, Tennessee doesn't exactly have a smooth road ahead. In Week 6, the Vols are traveling to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. While the Razorbacks are unranked and sitting at 3-2 overall so far this year, Arkansas has spoiled many Tennessee seasons over the past decade.
The two SEC programs have shared a field 19 times and Tennessee has a large advantage over Arkansas when it comes to the all-time series. However, since 2011, the Razorbacks have defeated the Volunteers three times in a row.
Tennessee at Arkansas – Nov. 12, 2011
The Vols got trampled in 2011. There's really no other way to look at it. Playing on the road is never easy but playing in Fayetteville adds an extra notch to the difficulty scale.
13 years ago, Tennessee visited the Razorbacks and only put up one touchdown while Arkansas was able to flatline the Volunteers' defense and score seven touchdowns of its own. At the end of four quarters, Tennessee was sent packing and Arkansas claimed a resounding 49-7 victory over the Vols.
Arkansas at Tennessee – Oct. 3, 2015
The game was at home and the score was significantly closer but, once again, the Arkansas Razorbacks got the best of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2015.
Tennessee's quarterback Joshua Dobbs was making a name for himself but even his high-power offense was enough to get past the Pigs. The Vols only lost by 4 points on this go around but it may have hurt more since Arkansas came into Rocky Top to hand them the loss.
Tennessee at Arkansas – Nov. 7, 2020
Most recently, the Vols were defeated for a third matchup in a row. Once again, Tennessee was on the road in Fayetteville, trying to take down the Razorbacks for the first time since 2007.
In an abysmal and messy showing by both the Tennessee offense and defense, the Razorbacks found their third win in a row against the Volunteers. Tennessee went home with a 24-13 loss to their name and yet another defeat at the hands of Arkansas.
This season, Arkansas and Tennessee are scheduled to play on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game between the Razorbacks and Vols will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. Currently, the Volunteers are 13.5-point favorites.