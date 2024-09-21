The best ESPN College GameDay signs from Week 4 at Oklahoma vs. Tennessee
By Sam Fariss
Fans flocked to the student union lawn in Norman, OK to show their support for the Oklahoma Sooners or the Tennessee Volunteers at the weekly edition of ESPN College GameDay.
From nods to current events to Heisman counts, the fans brought out their creative sides for some of the funniest, nastiest, and most outlandish College GameDay signs of the week.
Here are just a few of the best signs seen around Norman on Saturday morning.
Oklahoma fans picking at every possible fault
The great debate between Texas and Tennessee has even found its way to Norman as Oklahoma fans eagerly await their matchup with the Longhorns.
From the difference in Heisman trophies (Oklahoma has seven and Tennesee has 0) to a play on words for the Volunteer mascot to rating OU's quarterback as a solid 11-out-of-10, OU fans were ready to poke fun at the Vols.
A reference to the recent quote from the debate between Presidential candidates, a Sooner fan had to get a dig in about the Volunteers having a dog as a mascot... which is hopefully untrue.
While the picture on the Josh Heupel sign isn't actually the Tennessee head coach, the similarities are uncanny and was used perfectly to get at the former Sooner quarterback who now leads the Volunteers onto the field every week.
No. 6 Tennessee and No. 15 Oklahoma are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+. Both teams have started their season 3-0 and are looking to move to 4-0 in their first SEC matchup of the year.