CFB fans fall in love with NIU head coach Thomas Hammock after his team defeats Notre Dame
By Sam Fariss
The upset of the season may have just happened. After what looked like an impressive defeat of the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 1, the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish were supposed to have a cake walk in Week 2 as they hosted the Northern Illinois Huskies.
However, NIU didn't sit idly by and accept the underdog, cupcake label that the world of college football had given to the team.
The Huskies took down Notre Dame 16-14 and a game-winning field with 31 seconds remaining on the clock sealed the victory.
NIU head coach Thomas Hammock was interviewed following his team's incredible upset victory over the Irish and his emotions came through, making college football fans love him that much more.
Hammock played running back for the Huskies from 1999 until 2002 before starting his coaching career. Five years ago, he became the head coach of his alma mater and hasn't looked back.
Immediately, fans, analysts, former and current players, and fellow coaches took to social media to not only bash on Notre Dame for losing, but praise Hammock's love for his team and commitment to his program.
Fans from all over the country showed an outpouring of love for the NIU coach and the entire Huskies program, and it didn't hurt that NIU had just taken down Notre Dame.
Oh, and you can't forget that Notre Dame paid NIU $1,400,000 to visit South Bend for the matchup.
The Fighting Irish and Marcus Freeman will play unranked Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 14 while the NIU Huskies get a bye. Maybe, Hammock and his players, can take the extra week to celebrate this special win just a little longer.