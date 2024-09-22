Cleats, Colors, and Creativity: Week 4’s standout college uniforms
By Justin Perez
Boise State appeared in the week two edition. They make a return as they hosted tiny Portland State late Saturday night. The Broncos brought out their pretty white helmets for the bright night lights. The blue Bronco logo has a chrome-type finish.
It gives the helmet some nice shine and it also has a blue facemask. As always, the BSU blue jerseys are nice with the enlarged numbers, outlined in orange. Two stripes of gray and orange are on the sleeves, and the look is finished off with white pants.
Oregon State also makes their second appearance in a list of the best weekend uniforms. This Saturday, they hosted Purdue on primetime television. For the occasion, the Beavers brought out an all-new look.
For the first time, the school brought out grey uniforms. The jersey has hints of orange around the armpits, shoulder stripes, nameplates, and wordmark above the numbers. The numbers are outlined in black. The sweet white script helmet is back and the pants have traditional striping in orange and white.
Ole Miss is another team that appears for a second week on this list. The Rebels are one of the many teams in college football that never seems to miss on their uniform designs and combos. This past Saturday, they hosed Georgia Southern. They sported a combination of a red jersey, sandwiched by a white helmet and white pants.
However, in honor of Military Appreciation Week, the team decided to bring out a decal sticker of their logo with the American flag design inside of it. It spices the helmet up a bit. It's a solid and clean look that does a great job of keeping American patriotism at a minimum. Some teams have taken this idea a little too far in the past, which has made for subpar designs.
Western Kentucky has had one of the more popular helmet designs in recent years with the inclusion of its iconic mascot "Big Red". The first time the mascot appeared on a WKU lid was two years ago. It depicts "Big Red" getting ready to throw a ball. Last year against Liberty, there were different variations of the mascot decal, depending on the position of a player's helmet.
However, they've all been on black helmets. This is the first time they have used this decal on a white lid. It looks just as good. Some might even prefer this version to the black versions they've worn over the last two years. Western Kentucky wore these on top of their red jerseys and pants against the Toledo Rockets.
The Bearkats of Sam Houston brought out some classic threads for their home contest against New Mexico State. This past Saturday night marked the first time these uniforms were worn since the end of the 2004 season. These were originally worn from 1998 to 2004, a stretch in which longtime NFL journeyman Josh McCown was there.
The helmet reads 'Kats' on the sides in a slanted font, reminiscent of the era. There is a difference in size though, as the original version had this same decal but bigger.
The jersey design remains largely the same. It's a basic jersey but it works. It's all-orange with traditional-looking white numbers with blue outlining. The wordmark above the numbers is different as the originals had the helmet decal as the wordmark.