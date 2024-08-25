College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after Week 0
By Sam Fariss
The 2024 season is four games underway and Week 0 satiated the craving that college football fans have had for months.
With No. 10 Florida State falling to unranked Georgia Tech and SMU's struggle against Nevada, even though there won't be a change in the AP Top 25 until after Week 1, we felt it was only right to talk about the movements that should already be taking shape.
Sure, Florida State has a slight chance at redemption, next Monday, against Boston College and the Nevada Wolf Pack shouldn't have been a difficult opponent for the Mustangs to topple.
However, SMU's offense looked disappointingly flat and the Seminoles looked, well, entirely deplorable.
Projected Top 25 rankings after Week 0
Projected ranking
Team
Record
Previous ranking
1
Georgia
0-0
1
2
Ohio State
0-0
2
3
Oregon
0-0
3
4
Texas
0-0
4
5
Alabama
0-0
5
6
Ole Miss
0-0
6
7
Notre Dame
0-0
7
8
Penn State
0-0
8
9
Michigan
0-0
9
10
Missouri
0-0
11
11
Utah
0-0
12
12
LSU
0-0
13
13
Clemson
0-0
14
14
Tennessee
0-0
15
15
Oklahoma
0-0
16
16
Oklahoma State
0-0
17
17
Kansas State
0-0
18
18
Miami (FL)
0-0
19
19
Texas A&M
0-0
20
20
Arizona
0-0
21
21
Kansas
0-0
22
22
USC
0-0
23
23
Georgia Tech
1-0
N/A
24
NC State
0-0
24
25
Iowa
0-0
25
Dropped out of the poll: Florida State Seminoles (prev. ranked No. 10)
Maybe Florida State can win out over the rest of the season, win the ACC Championship game, and miraculously find its way to the College Football Playoffs.
However, the Seminoles looked absolutely abysmal in the three-point loss to the Yellow Jackets and looked nowhere near a top-25 team.
SMU wasn't in the initial Top 25 but the Mustangs did receive 33 points from voters. After the team's barn-burning performance against Nevada, it's unlikely that SMU earn any points this go around.
Finally, Georgia Tech didn't blowout the Seminoles but they did feel almost entirely in control of the game after the first round of drives. Their three-point victory over the then-No. 10 Florida State earned them a spot in the Top 25.
The other two Week 0 matchups, between Montana State and New Mexico as well as Hawai'i and Delaware State, more likely than not, have no bearing on the upcoming AP Top 25, or the rankings for the rest of the year.