College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after Week 3
Week 3 of the college football season is officially in the books and that means it's time to speculate what the AP Top 25 will look like for Week 4.
What a week it was as some of the top teams in the country escaped massive upsets. Teams like Georgia barely snuck by with wins and we even saw other former top-10 teams continue to nosedive like Florida State who lost its third game of the season to Memphis at home.
We did see some of the nation's top teams dominate from start to finish like Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee.
The CrimsonTide went on the road in Week 3 to Wisconsin in what could've been a tricky matchup but the Crimson Tide dominated 42-10.
We also saw some close calls like Missouri escaping an upset against Boston College, 27-21, and LSU going on the road to beat South Carolina.
Now that Week 3 is in the books, let's take a look at what the AP Top 25 might look like.
Projection
Team
Record
Previous rank
1
Georgia
3-0
1
2
Texas
3-0
2
3
Ohio State
2-0
3
4
Alabama
3-0
4
5
Ole Miss
3-0
5
6
Missouri
3-0
6
7
Tennessee
3-0
7
8
Oregon
3-0
9
9
Penn State
2-0
8
10
Miami
3-0
10
11
USC
2-0
11
12
Utah
3-0
12
13
Kansas State
3-0
14
14
Oklahoma State
3-0
13
15
LSU
2-1
16
16
Oklahoma
3-0
15
17
Notre Dame
2-1
18
18
Michigan
2-1
17
19
Louisville
2-0
19
20
Iowa State
2-0
21
21
Clemson
1-1
22
22
Nebraska
3-0
23
23
Texas A&M
2-1
NR
24
Memphis
3-0
NR
25
Northern Illinois
2-0
25
It was an eventful week in the AP Top 25 as we saw teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and LSU bounce back after disappointing starts to the season. Notre Dame went on the road to dominate Purdue, Texas A&M went into Gainesville and dismantled Florida, and LSU went into Columbia and beat South Carolina.
We won't see a ton of movement in the new AP Top 25, but I believe that we'll see Texas A&M and Memphis jump back into the rankings after beating Florida and Florida State, respectively.
Next week should yield plenty more movement.