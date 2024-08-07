When will the preseason college football AP Top 25 be released?
By Sam Fariss
In just 17 days, the 2024 college football season will kick off.
In less than two weeks, the first AP Top 25 will be released for coaches and fans eagerly waiting to see their team's first official ranking of the season.
To be exact, the AP Top 25 preseason poll will be released on Monday, Aug. 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Where can you find the AP Top 25?
Beyond scouring social media for the latest rankings, fans can simply go to the Associated Press News site to find the latest AP Poll.
ESPN also updates the latest AP Poll as well as the College Football Playoff rankings on a weekly basis.
Who was in the AP Top 25 at the end of the 2023 season?
1. Michigan Wolverines
2. Washington Huskies
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
T6. Florida State Seminoles
T6. Oregon Ducks
8. Missouri Tigers
9. Ole Miss Rebels
10. Ohio State Buckeyes
11. Arizona Wildcats
12. LSU Tigers
13. Penn State Nittany Lions
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Oklahoma Sooners
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
17. Tennessee Volunteers
18. Kansas State Wildcats
19. Lousiville Cardinals
20. Clemson Tigers
21. NC State Wolfpack
22. SMU Mustangs
23. Kansas Jayhawks
24. Iowa Hawkeyes
25. Liberty Flames
What rankings are out now?
So far this season, the AFCA Coaches Poll is the only official preseason poll out ahead of 2024's kickoff.
Here is how the top 25 shakes out:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah Utes
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami Hurricanes
20. Texas A&M Aggies
21. Arizona
22. NC State
23. USC Trojans
24. Kansas
25. Iowa