College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after Week 5
If you were hoping for another wild week of college football, you were in luck on Saturday.
Actually, the action began on Friday with an exciting game between Miami and Virginia Tech that went down to the wire after a Hurricane comeback, and a Hail Mary by the Hokies was called a touchdown with no time left but was overturned after a replay. The top 10 Hurricanes survived.
And Saturday was filled with surprising finishes, too.
Things heated up quickly to start the day on Saturday as Kentucky went into Oxford and stole a win from No. 6 Ole Miss. The Rebels were heavy favorites against the Wildcats, but Mark Stoops and Co. proved that the one-point loss to Georgia was no fluke. They scored in the final minutes to take a 20-17 lead and Ole Miss shanked a field goal that would've tied the game.
Ole Miss' loss was the first shocking result of the day, but Michigan, too, nearly suffered a massive upset after building a 24-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Minnesota stormed back to make it 27-24 and appeared to recover an onside kick, but the refs blew a controversial whistle and called the Gophers offsides. Michigan survived.
The game of the night was Alabama hosting Georgia in a top-five matchup and the Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish until a wild ending where Kalen DeBoer's team needed a late touchdown to put the Bulldogs away.
The rankings will look a lot different this week.
Projection
Team
Record
Previous rank
1
Texas
5-0
1
2
Alabama
4-0
4
3
Ohio State
4-0
3
4
Tennessee
4-0
5
5
Miami
5-0
7
6
Oregon
4-0
8
7
Penn State
4-0
9
8
Georgia
3-1
2
9
USC
3-1
103
10
Missouri
4-0
11
11
Michigan
4-1
12
12
Ole Miss
4-1
6
13
LSU
4-1
14
14
Utah
4-1
10
15
Notre Dame
4-1
16
16
Clemson
3-1
17
17
Iowa State
4-0
18
18
Kansas State
4-1
23
19
Oklahoma
4-1
21
20
BYU
5-0
22
21
Louisville
3-1
15
22
Texas A&M
4-1
24
23
Boise State
3-1
25
24
Indiana
5-0
NR
25
Illinois
4-1
19
Another wild week is in the books and we'll see a new team in the AP Top 25 and some new teams in the top five and top 10 after Georgia and Ole Miss lost.