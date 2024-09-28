Miss Terry, Lee Corso, and the entire GameDay crew are rolling with the Crimson Tide
By Sam Fariss
The only person who may know football just as well as Nick Saban is none other than his wife Terry Saban, lovingly referred to as Miss Terry. In Week 5, ESPN College GameDay traveled to Tuscaloosa and Miss Terry was the celebrity guest picker.
Unsurprisingly, Coach's wife picked the Crimson Tide to roll past the Georgia Bulldogs in the top-four SEC matchup. Similarly, Nick Saban also picked the Tide over the Dawgs. In fact, every single person at the desk picked Bama over UGA.
To cap off the day, literally, Lee Corso put on the headgear of Alabama's mascot Big Al for the 38th time in College GameDay history.
Week 5 ESPN College GameDay picks for Alabama vs. Georgia
- Desmond Howard: Alabama
- Nick Saban: Alabama
- Pat McAfee: Alabama
- Lee Corso: Alabama
- Miss Terry: Alabama
"I talked to one of the mothers of one of the players and she said, 'We are read.'" Miss Terry shared. "Roll Tide!"
So far this season, celebrity guest pickers haven't done entirely well with their selections for the slate of games other than South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley who went 9-3 with her picks.
Miss Terry may know ball and may have had an inside peek at the illustrious career of Nick Saban at Alabama but only time will tell how her picks unfold and if she can leapfrog past Staley's impressive College GameDay record.
No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Fans can tune into the game on ABC or ESPN+ Saturday evening.