College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
4. Texas
It's going to be a heck of an adjustment for Texas in the SEC with a much more difficult 2024 schedule, but the Longhorns are more than prepared with their current roster.
Quinn Ewers is back as a legit Heisman contender under center and Arch Manning is backing him up and even on his heels. That competition is only going to make Ewers better and then Manning will take over in 2025 (or in 2024 if there's an injury) more than prepared to be QB1. This is one of the best quarterback rooms in college football.
Steve Sarkisian is one of those coaches who I believe is good, but not elite. He has a chance to prove me wrong after making his first College Football Playoff last season and he has the pieces to do so.
Texas brings in the No. 5 recruiting class and seventh-best transfer class with nine newcomers from the portal including Amari Niblack, Silas Bolden, Trey Moore, Andrew Mukuba, and Matthew Golden. This crop of newcomers will mix well with the returnees from a playoff team.