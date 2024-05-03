College football's post-spring Top 25 projections for 2024
2. Ohio State
A lot of experts have Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the nation heading into the 2024 season and while I'm also very high on the Buckeyes, I do think there is a question mark at quarterback that needs to be answered.
Kansas State transfer Will Howard is expected to be the starter but we didn't see much of him in the spring game, as expected, but he will need some time to adjust to the offense. Devin Brown is also back and he, too, has a lot to prove. I'm not sold on the Buckeyes' quarterbacks, but fortunately, they are stacked at every other position.
Quinshon Judkins was a massive portal addition at running back and the duo of him and TreVeyon Henderson just won't be fair next season.
Oh, and the defense will be elite again.
The Buckeyes bring in the nation's third-best recruiting class and No. 8 transfer class, per 247Sports. Guys like Judkins, Caleb Downs, Julian Sayin, Howard, and Seth McLaughlin will all play massive roles for Ohio State in 2024 and I'd be shocked if the Buckeyes weren't Big Ten title favorites.