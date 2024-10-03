Saturday Blitz
Fansided

College football stadiums that will host the 2025 FIFA World Cup

The United States is set to host the 2025 FIFA World Cup and, believe it or not, a few college stadiums have made the list of venues.

By Sam Fariss

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view during the B-2 flyover during the national anthem before the 106th Rose Bowl game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium.
Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view during the B-2 flyover during the national anthem before the 106th Rose Bowl game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Crossing the line into another world of football or 'fútbol', the United States is set to host the 2025 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup.

While this international tournament usually has absolutely zero overlap with the world of NCAA college football or 'American football', in 2025, the World Cup will actually be held in a handful of collegiate stadiums that are normally dedicated to gridiron matchups.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, FIFA announced which stadiums across the country would act as host venues for the upcoming World Cup.

So, which college football stadiums will be apart of the international tournament in 2025?

2025 FIFA World Cup venues

College football stadiums:

NFL stadiums:

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Falcons
  • Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL – Miami Dolphins
  • Metlife Stadium – NY/NJ – New York Giants
  • Bank of American Stadium – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Panthers
  • Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia Eagles
  • Lumen Field – Seattle, WA – Seattle Seahawks

Other stadiums:

  • TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH – FC Cincinnati (MLS)
  • Geodis Park – Nashville, TN – Nashville SC (MLS)
  • Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, FL – Orlando City (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL)
  • Audi Field – Washington D.C. – D.C. United (MLS) and Washington Spirit (NWSL)

The 2025 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 15. The World Cup takes place every four years, similar to the Olympics. The Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2027

Read more:

manual

Home/College Football News