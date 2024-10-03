College football stadiums that will host the 2025 FIFA World Cup
By Sam Fariss
Crossing the line into another world of football or 'fútbol', the United States is set to host the 2025 FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) World Cup.
While this international tournament usually has absolutely zero overlap with the world of NCAA college football or 'American football', in 2025, the World Cup will actually be held in a handful of collegiate stadiums that are normally dedicated to gridiron matchups.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, FIFA announced which stadiums across the country would act as host venues for the upcoming World Cup.
So, which college football stadiums will be apart of the international tournament in 2025?
2025 FIFA World Cup venues
College football stadiums:
- Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, CA – UCLA Bruins
- Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL – Miami Hurricanes
- Camping World Bowl – Orlando, FL – Citrus Bowl and Pop-Tarts Bowl
NFL stadiums:
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Falcons
- Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, FL – Miami Dolphins
- Metlife Stadium – NY/NJ – New York Giants
- Bank of American Stadium – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Panthers
- Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia Eagles
- Lumen Field – Seattle, WA – Seattle Seahawks
Other stadiums:
- TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, OH – FC Cincinnati (MLS)
- Geodis Park – Nashville, TN – Nashville SC (MLS)
- Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, FL – Orlando City (MLS) and Orlando Pride (NWSL)
- Audi Field – Washington D.C. – D.C. United (MLS) and Washington Spirit (NWSL)
The 2025 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 15. The World Cup takes place every four years, similar to the Olympics. The Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2027